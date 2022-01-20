Players Can Get Upto 5-Match Ban for Violating PSL’s COVID-19 Protocols

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared the health and safety protocols for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with all the six PSL franchises. According to the protocols, players and staff members who violate the COVID-19 SOPs put in place by the PCB can face a ban of up to five matches.

The PCB has divided the violations into different categories. The ‘minor’ violations can result in a penalty of 25 to 50% of the match fee while ‘major’ violations can result in a ban from 1 to 5 matches. A staff member can also be suspended from the tournament in case of repeated violations or a much more serious violation.

The PCB has formed a committee that will look after the violations and their verdict on any violation will be final.

Players and staff members of the franchises will be required to wear their masks at all times outside their rooms and will have to maintain a six feet distance from each other. They are also barred from sharing cricket equipment, kits, and bottles with each other. The players have also been requested to not shake hands with each other or the staff members in the dressing room.

The physiotherapists and the massage therapists are required to put on a mask at all times while the players have been instructed to limit their physiotherapy sessions to 15 minutes. The players have also been informed not to enter the isolation room without prior permission. All of the above-mentioned protocols have been listed as ‘minor violations’.

‘Major’ violations may include the players or staff members inviting people to their hotel rooms. Only personnel from the hotel management will be allowed to enter the room of the players. Players are also barred from ordering anything into their room without informing the integrity manager of the PSL bio-secure bubble.

The players have also been informed to report any symptom they might feel instantly to the integrity manager, and failure to do so might be considered a serious violation.

The health and safety protocols also state that the players are not allowed to meet any person from outside the bio-secure bubble. It will be considered a serious violation and the squad member may face a lengthy suspension if found guilty of such violation.

