PSL Releases Heart-Touching Story of Shahnawaz Dahani’s Rise [Video]

Multan Sultans’ express pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani rose to prominence after exceptional performances in the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Dahani took the league by storm in his debut season as he finished as the leading wicket-taker in PSL 6 and was rewarded for his brilliant performances by making his international debut later in the year.

Dahani picked up 20 wickets at an average of 17.00 and an economy rate of 8.42 in 11 matches he played in the tournament. Dahani’s magnificent performances played a crucial role as Multan Sultans lifted their maiden PSL title.

The 22-year old from Larkana has been one of the major success stories of Pakistan cricket in recent times. The young fast bowler hails from a small village in Sindh and his story of making it to the top echelons of international cricket has inspired the cricketing fraternity.

Dahani has now become one of the most prominent cricketers in Pakistan and his stardom has made him one of the faces of the PSL brand.

PSL’s official account recently released a heart-touching re-enacted video of Dahani’s journey from an aspiring cricketer to becoming a star-performer for the country. The video was released as a part of promotional activities for the upcoming seventh edition of PSL.

Watch the video here:

The story of Shahnawaz Dahani is a story of resilience, confidence and faith in a dream. Aur jab qismat badlay to tayyari poori honi chahiye na? Dahani ka #LevelHai 👌🏼 (𝑩𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒆 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒔) #HBLPSL7 l @ShahnawazDahani pic.twitter.com/uIbrofFnC5 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 19, 2022

The post has since gone viral on Twitter. It has garnered over 10,000 likes and 2,000 retweets. Similarly, it has garnered over 55,000 likes on Facebook, over 54,000 views on Instagram, and over 113,000 views on YouTube.

Dahani will be seen in action in the opening fixture of PSL 2022 as defending champions Multan Sultans take on Karachi Kings on 27 January.

