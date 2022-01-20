PSL Franchises to Join Bio-Secure Bubble From Today

Squad members of the six Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises will join the bio-secure bubble for PSL 2022 from today. Squad members of each franchise that have already arrived in Karachi will be required to join the bubble while the other squad members have been requested to join the bio-bubble within the next few days.

Karachi Kings revealed that no training sessions will be held today as the players are set to join the bio-secure bubble set up by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). They further revealed that the squad members were completely following the COVID-19 protocols during their stay outside of the designated bio-secure bubble.

Players such as Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, who are taking part in the Legends Cricket League in Oman have been asked by the PCB to come back to Pakistan by 22 January and join their squads for the upcoming PSL. International players will also start arriving in the country within the next few days.

The seventh edition of Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament is set to commence in 7 days. The first match of the tournament will be played between defending champions, Multan Sultans, and former champions, Karachi Kings, on 27 January at National Stadium Karachi.

