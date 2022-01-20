Sindh Announces Decision on School Closure

The Sindh government on Thursday issued a new set of rules for educational institutions in light of the National Command and Operation Center’s (NCOC) guidelines.

On Wednesday, the NCOC had spelled out new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for schools across the country amid a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Today, the Sindh Education Department issued a notification for implementation of the rules set by the NCOC.

“In pursuance of the decision of the NCOC meeting held on 19.01.2022, and with approval of the competent authority, keeping in view the current rapid spread of COVID-19, the following decisions have been made for strict compliance throughout the province in all public, private and allied institutions of Sindh under the administration of this department,” the notification read.

The government has decided to keep schools open following the directions of the NCOC. It directed schools to conduct classes at a 50 percent occupancy rate for students under 12 years of age. However, 100 percent attendance has been allowed for the students aged 12 and above with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The notification added that students aged 12 and above must be vaccinated with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

“This condition will go under effect from 1 February 2022, after which, no exceptions other than medical reasons will be accepted,” the notification added.