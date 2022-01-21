Canon Launches Smallest EOS Camera That Can Take on the World’s Best [Video]

Back in 2020, Canon introduced the EOS R5, ideal for still photography. However, the camera lacked severely in the video recording department. Canon has now unveiled its successor, the Canon EOS R5 C, ideal for hybrid workflows.

Design

The Canon EOS R5 C uses almost the same hardware and features the same body size as the R5, making it the smallest and lightest Cinema EOS camera. Although slightly bulkier in the back, thanks to its active cooling system that can shoot for long stretches without overheating. The camera weighs only 680g and can easily be mounted on drones.

The camera features a 3.2-inch 3:2 LCD Touch Panel with 2.1 million dots and a 0.5-inch OLED color EVF with 5.76 million dots and 100% coverage. Moreover, 13 user-assignable buttons are also spread around the camera’s body. The buttons include One-Shot AF, Magnification, DISP, Menu, Push Auto Iris, AF lock, Assignable Button Menu, Display Panel Info, Key Lock, FUNC, Set White Balance, and two unassigned buttons.

Specifications

The active cooling system of the EOS R5 C allows photographers to shoot 8K videos at 30fps for unlimited periods. Moreover, plugging the camera into an external power source enables the 8K 60fps recording mode. Other features such as Always On and Automatic Fan Modes allow users to minimize fan noises in the background while recording.

The camera includes a full-frame 45 MP sensor and a Digic X processor and features most of the shooting modes included in the R5. Simply put, the Canon EOS R5 C is two cameras in one, where the power switch can be used to either boot into the R5 mode or the Cinema EOS mode. Moreover, with one CF Express (Type B) memory card slot along with an SD UHS-II, the camera can record at the same time to both cards in various formats and resolutions.

The camera features 8K DCI RAW footage, in addition to three 8K 12-bit RAW modes, and a 4K 10-bit XF-AVC mode. If reduced to 4K or 1080p, the footage is oversampled from 8K for improved quality and includes noise reduction. A 4K at 120fps mode with sound recording and Dual Pixel autofocus also exists, as well as EOS iTR AF X tech used for head and face tracking.

Avid photographers are likely to look forward to the dedicated timecode interface that allows syncing multiple cameras. A multi-function shoe is also included that supports the Tascam CA-XLR2d-C microphone adapter for up to 4-channel audio.

The camera can take burst shots of up to 20 fps and features eye detection, as well as animal and vehicle tracking. The camera natively supports RF mount lenses, EF lenses via an adapter, and anamorphic lenses via a third-party adapter.

The Canon R5 did not feature in-body image stabilization. Whereas the R5 C comes packed with advanced 5-axis electronic stabilization that can work with both stabilized and unstabilized lenses.

A Browser remote feature, when paired with the WFT-R10B accessory, offers full control over the camera via a web browser on a phone or tablet. In addition, the Content Transfer mobile app can easily copy the images from the camera to a smartphone or tablet. The app also allows users to edit image metadata and upload images directly to image.canon.

Traveler and filmmaker Kevin Clerc presented behind-the-scene insights into the Canon R5 C and explained its many features in a YouTube video:

Price & Availability

The Canon EOS R5 C will be available in March for a retail price of $4,499. While the EOS R5 began at a meager price of $2,500