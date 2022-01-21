Dale Steyn Excited for Pakistan’s Match Against India in 2022 T20 World Cup

The schedule for the 2022 T20 World Cup was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) earlier in the day. According to the schedule, Pakistan will face India in a high-octane clash on 23 October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

While the fans from both countries rejoiced at the chance to see the two fierce rivals in action once again, the cricket lovers from around the world were also unable to control their excitement.

Legendary South African pacer, Dale Steyn expressed his excitement at the prospect of the two teams battling it out in the mega event in one of the most famous cricket grounds in the world. Steyn remarked ‘it is going to be crazy’ as the two teams face each other in front of a jam-packed crowd at the MCG.

Steyn said, “It’s going to be crazy. Just the game aside, it’s incredible. MCG is one of my favorite venues to play cricket. We played against India at the 2015 World Cup at the MCG. It was so loud when I tried to call whoever it was at mid-on from the middle, they couldn’t hear me. Now you turn the tables a little bit with Pakistan involved. It’s going to be absolutely crazy.”

The two rivals have not played a bilateral series against each other since 2013 but regularly meet in major ICC tournaments. In the previous encounter in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets.

Pakistan created history as they registered their first win in a World Cup against India and they did it in some style. They inflicted India’s heaviest defeat in a T20I and also registered their first ten-wicket victory in T20Is against any opposition.