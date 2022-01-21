Advertisement

Pakistan to Play India on 23 October as ICC Announces 2022 T20 World Cup Schedule

By Sports Desk | Published Jan 21, 2022 | 11:03 am

Excitement is building for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, following the announcement of the fixtures for the October 16 – November 13 event. The world’s best cricketers from 16 international teams will clash in 45 matches as the pinnacle global event in men’s T20 cricket comes to Australia for the first time.

Matches will be played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, giving fans around the country the chance to see the biggest global sporting event coming to Australia in 2022.

In the First Round, 2014 champions Sri Lanka and Namibia will play the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Kardinia Park, Geelong on Sunday 16 October. They’ll be joined by two qualifiers in Group A. Two-time champions West Indies will also start in the First Round, joined in Group B by Scotland, and two qualifiers in Hobart.

In the Super 12, Australia is in Group 1 with world number one England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, plus the winner of Group A and the runner-up in Group B from the First Round. Group 2 features India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, plus the winner of Group B and runner-up in Group A from the First Round.

Hosts and defending champions, Australia will play New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12 at the SCG on Saturday 22 October in a re-match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Final. The Black Caps will also face England at The Gabba on 1 November in a re-match of their epic semi-final encounter at the 2021 event.

Two of world cricket’s biggest rivals will go head-to-head at the MCG, with India taking on Pakistan on Sunday 23 October. It will be the first World Cup clash between the two nations at the MCG and comes before two more fierce rivals, Australia and England, meet at the venue on Friday 28 October.

The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively. It will be the first time the Adelaide Oval will host a World Cup semi-final.

The MCG will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final, which will be contested under lights on 13 November 2022.

Here is the full fixture list:

First Round

Match Date Venue
Sri Lanka vs Namibia 16 October Geelong
Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3 16 October Geelong
West Indies vs Scotland 17 October Hobart
Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4 17 October Hobart
Namibia vs Qualifier 3 18 October Geelong
Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2 18 October Geelong
Scotland vs Qualifier 4 19 October Hobart
West Indies vs Qualifier 1 19 October Hobart
Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 3 20 October Geelong
Namibia vs Qualifier 2 20 October Geelong
West Indies vs Qualifier 4 21 October Hobart
Scotland Qualifier 1 21 October Hobart

Super 12s

Match Date Venue
New Zealand vs Australia 22 October Sydney
England vs Afghanistan 22 October Perth
Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up 23 October Hobart
Pakistan vs India 23 October Melbourne
Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up 24 October Hobart
South Africa vs Group B Winner 24 October Hobart
Australia vs Group A Winner 25 October Perth
England vs Group B Runner-up 26 October Melbourne
New Zealand vs Afghanistan 26 October Melbourne
South Africa vs Bangladesh 27 October Sydney
India vs Group A Runner-up 27 October Sydney
Pakistan vs Group B Winner 27 October Perth
Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up 28 October Melbourne
England vs Australia 28 October Melbourne
New Zealand vs Group A Winner 29 October Sydney
Bangladesh vs Group B Winner 30 October Brisbane
Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up 30 October Perth
South Africa vs India 30 October Perth
Australia vs Group B Runner-up 31 October Brisbane
Afghanistan vs Group A Winner 1 November Brisbane
England vs New Zealand 1 November Brisbane
Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up 2 November Adelaide
India vs Bangladesh 2 November Adelaide
Pakistan vs South Africa 3 November Sydney
New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up 4 November Adelaide
Australia vs Afghanistan 4 November Adelaide
England vs Group A Winner 5 November Sydney
South Africa vs Group A Runner-up 6 November Adelaide
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 6 November Adelaide
India vs Group B Winner 6 November Melbourne

Knockouts

Match Date Venue
Semi-Final 1 9 November Sydney
Semi-Final 2 10 November Adelaide
Final 13 November Melbourne

Sports Desk
