Pakistan to Play India on 23 October as ICC Announces 2022 T20 World Cup Schedule

Excitement is building for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, following the announcement of the fixtures for the October 16 – November 13 event. The world’s best cricketers from 16 international teams will clash in 45 matches as the pinnacle global event in men’s T20 cricket comes to Australia for the first time.
Matches will be played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, giving fans around the country the chance to see the biggest global sporting event coming to Australia in 2022.
In the First Round, 2014 champions Sri Lanka and Namibia will play the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Kardinia Park, Geelong on Sunday 16 October. They’ll be joined by two qualifiers in Group A. Two-time champions West Indies will also start in the First Round, joined in Group B by Scotland, and two qualifiers in Hobart.
In the Super 12, Australia is in Group 1 with world number one England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, plus the winner of Group A and the runner-up in Group B from the First Round. Group 2 features India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, plus the winner of Group B and runner-up in Group A from the First Round.
Hosts and defending champions, Australia will play New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12 at the SCG on Saturday 22 October in a re-match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Final. The Black Caps will also face England at The Gabba on 1 November in a re-match of their epic semi-final encounter at the 2021 event.
Two of world cricket’s biggest rivals will go head-to-head at the MCG, with India taking on Pakistan on Sunday 23 October. It will be the first World Cup clash between the two nations at the MCG and comes before two more fierce rivals, Australia and England, meet at the venue on Friday 28 October.
The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively. It will be the first time the Adelaide Oval will host a World Cup semi-final.
The MCG will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final, which will be contested under lights on 13 November 2022.
Here is the full fixture list:
First Round
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|16 October
|Geelong
|Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3
|16 October
|Geelong
|West Indies vs Scotland
|17 October
|Hobart
|Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4
|17 October
|Hobart
|Namibia vs Qualifier 3
|18 October
|Geelong
|Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2
|18 October
|Geelong
|Scotland vs Qualifier 4
|19 October
|Hobart
|West Indies vs Qualifier 1
|19 October
|Hobart
|Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 3
|20 October
|Geelong
|Namibia vs Qualifier 2
|20 October
|Geelong
|West Indies vs Qualifier 4
|21 October
|Hobart
|Scotland Qualifier 1
|21 October
|Hobart
Super 12s
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|New Zealand vs Australia
|22 October
|Sydney
|England vs Afghanistan
|22 October
|Perth
|Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up
|23 October
|Hobart
|Pakistan vs India
|23 October
|Melbourne
|Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up
|24 October
|Hobart
|South Africa vs Group B Winner
|24 October
|Hobart
|Australia vs Group A Winner
|25 October
|Perth
|England vs Group B Runner-up
|26 October
|Melbourne
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|26 October
|Melbourne
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|27 October
|Sydney
|India vs Group A Runner-up
|27 October
|Sydney
|Pakistan vs Group B Winner
|27 October
|Perth
|Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up
|28 October
|Melbourne
|England vs Australia
|28 October
|Melbourne
|New Zealand vs Group A Winner
|29 October
|Sydney
|Bangladesh vs Group B Winner
|30 October
|Brisbane
|Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up
|30 October
|Perth
|South Africa vs India
|30 October
|Perth
|Australia vs Group B Runner-up
|31 October
|Brisbane
|Afghanistan vs Group A Winner
|1 November
|Brisbane
|England vs New Zealand
|1 November
|Brisbane
|Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up
|2 November
|Adelaide
|India vs Bangladesh
|2 November
|Adelaide
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|3 November
|Sydney
|New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up
|4 November
|Adelaide
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|4 November
|Adelaide
|England vs Group A Winner
|5 November
|Sydney
|South Africa vs Group A Runner-up
|6 November
|Adelaide
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|6 November
|Adelaide
|India vs Group B Winner
|6 November
|Melbourne
Knockouts
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Semi-Final 1
|9 November
|Sydney
|Semi-Final 2
|10 November
|Adelaide
|Final
|13 November
|Melbourne