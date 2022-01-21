Pakistan to Play India on 23 October as ICC Announces 2022 T20 World Cup Schedule

Excitement is building for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, following the announcement of the fixtures for the October 16 – November 13 event. The world’s best cricketers from 16 international teams will clash in 45 matches as the pinnacle global event in men’s T20 cricket comes to Australia for the first time.

Matches will be played across Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, giving fans around the country the chance to see the biggest global sporting event coming to Australia in 2022.

In the First Round, 2014 champions Sri Lanka and Namibia will play the opening match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at Kardinia Park, Geelong on Sunday 16 October. They’ll be joined by two qualifiers in Group A. Two-time champions West Indies will also start in the First Round, joined in Group B by Scotland, and two qualifiers in Hobart.

In the Super 12, Australia is in Group 1 with world number one England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, plus the winner of Group A and the runner-up in Group B from the First Round. Group 2 features India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, plus the winner of Group B and runner-up in Group A from the First Round.

Hosts and defending champions, Australia will play New Zealand in the opening match of the Super 12 at the SCG on Saturday 22 October in a re-match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 Final. The Black Caps will also face England at The Gabba on 1 November in a re-match of their epic semi-final encounter at the 2021 event.

Two of world cricket’s biggest rivals will go head-to-head at the MCG, with India taking on Pakistan on Sunday 23 October. It will be the first World Cup clash between the two nations at the MCG and comes before two more fierce rivals, Australia and England, meet at the venue on Friday 28 October.

The semi-finals will be played at the SCG and Adelaide Oval on 9 and 10 November, respectively. It will be the first time the Adelaide Oval will host a World Cup semi-final.

The MCG will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final, which will be contested under lights on 13 November 2022.

Here is the full fixture list:

First Round

Match Date Venue Sri Lanka vs Namibia 16 October Geelong Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3 16 October Geelong West Indies vs Scotland 17 October Hobart Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4 17 October Hobart Namibia vs Qualifier 3 18 October Geelong Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2 18 October Geelong Scotland vs Qualifier 4 19 October Hobart West Indies vs Qualifier 1 19 October Hobart Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 3 20 October Geelong Namibia vs Qualifier 2 20 October Geelong West Indies vs Qualifier 4 21 October Hobart Scotland Qualifier 1 21 October Hobart

Super 12s

Match Date Venue New Zealand vs Australia 22 October Sydney England vs Afghanistan 22 October Perth Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up 23 October Hobart Pakistan vs India 23 October Melbourne Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up 24 October Hobart South Africa vs Group B Winner 24 October Hobart Australia vs Group A Winner 25 October Perth England vs Group B Runner-up 26 October Melbourne New Zealand vs Afghanistan 26 October Melbourne South Africa vs Bangladesh 27 October Sydney India vs Group A Runner-up 27 October Sydney Pakistan vs Group B Winner 27 October Perth Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up 28 October Melbourne England vs Australia 28 October Melbourne New Zealand vs Group A Winner 29 October Sydney Bangladesh vs Group B Winner 30 October Brisbane Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up 30 October Perth South Africa vs India 30 October Perth Australia vs Group B Runner-up 31 October Brisbane Afghanistan vs Group A Winner 1 November Brisbane England vs New Zealand 1 November Brisbane Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up 2 November Adelaide India vs Bangladesh 2 November Adelaide Pakistan vs South Africa 3 November Sydney New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up 4 November Adelaide Australia vs Afghanistan 4 November Adelaide England vs Group A Winner 5 November Sydney South Africa vs Group A Runner-up 6 November Adelaide Pakistan vs Bangladesh 6 November Adelaide India vs Group B Winner 6 November Melbourne

Knockouts