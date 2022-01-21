Here’s Pakistan’s Complete Schedule for 2022 T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the fixtures list for the 2022 T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia later in the year. The format of the World Cup is the same as the previous edition, with eight teams battling it out in the first round to qualify for the Super 12s stage of the competition.

These eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams each and the top two teams from each group will move on to the next round.

The four qualified teams will join the top eight teams in the next round. These 12 teams have also been divided into two groups and the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals of the mega event.

Pakistan along with arch-rivals India, South Africa, and Bangladesh are together in Group 2 of the Super 12s stage. They will be joined by winners of Group B and runner-up of Group A from the first round.

The Men in Green will begin their campaign against India in a high-octane clash on 23 October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The two teams also met in their opening match in the previous edition as Pakistan hammered India by 10 wickets.

Pakistan’s second match will be against the winner of Group B on 27 October and then they will face the runner-up of Group A on 30 October. Both these matches will be held at the WACA, Perth.

Pakistan will face South Africa in their fourth match of the group stage. The match will be held on 3 November at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Pakistan’s last group stage game will be against Bangladesh on 6 November at the Adelaide Oval.

The semi-finals of the competition will be played on 9 and 10 November at Perth and Adelaide respectively and the MCG will host the final on 13 November.

The Green Shirts will be determined to overcome their disappointing loss to Australia in the previous edition and win their second T20 World Cup title.

Here is Pakistan’s complete schedule for the 2022 T20 World Cup: