Pakistan Records Highest-Ever Cases of COVID-19 in a Single Day

Pakistan has recorded 7,678 COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest number of daily infections since the pandemic began in 2020, according to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

With this, the total number of infections has surpassed 1.35 million. 59,343 tests were performed in the last 24 hours, which returned with a positivity rate of 12.93 percent.

23 deaths were reported from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, up from 5 the day before, bringing the total death toll to 29,065. The number of patients on critical care is 961, according to the latest data.

The highest daily toll was previously recorded on 13 June 2020, when the country reported 6,825 coronavirus cases.

COVID-19 cases in the country are constantly increasing. However, top officials have still refused to implement a lockdown, claiming that Pakistan’s economy cannot afford another lockdown.