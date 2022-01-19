73rd Punjab Games Canceled Due to COVID-19

Punjab Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, Rai Taimoor Khan has confirmed the cancelation of the 73rd Punjab games due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

He revealed that the decision has been taken on the directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

NCOC کی ہدایات اور کرونا کی صورتحال کے پیش نظر 73 ویں پنجاب گیمز کو ملتوی کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا ہے۔ ایونٹ کے لئے تمام تیاریاں مکمل ہو چکی تھیں۔ کرونا صورتحال میں بہتری آتے ہی گیمز کی نئی تاریخ کا اعلان کیا جائے گا۔ کرونا سے مقابلہ کرنے کے لئے حکومتی احکامات پر عمل کریں۔ pic.twitter.com/gdoO7iwwUy — Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti (@RaiTaimoorPTI) January 19, 2022

With the emergence of the Omicron variant in the country, NCOC has increased the safety precautions, limiting activities and events. “NCOC has imposed restrictions due to the rise in COVID cases in Lahore,” said Rai Taimoor Khan while commenting on the situation.

Expressing his disappointment about the situation, he informed, “We had made very good arrangements for the Punjab Games this time.”