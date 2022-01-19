Advertisement

73rd Punjab Games Canceled Due to COVID-19

By Sports Desk | Published Jan 19, 2022 | 7:56 pm

Punjab Minister of Youth and Sports Affairs, Rai Taimoor Khan has confirmed the cancelation of the 73rd Punjab games due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

He revealed that the decision has been taken on the directives of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

With the emergence of the Omicron variant in the country, NCOC has increased the safety precautions, limiting activities and events. “NCOC has imposed restrictions due to the rise in COVID cases in Lahore,” said Rai Taimoor Khan while commenting on the situation.

Expressing his disappointment about the situation, he informed, “We had made very good arrangements for the Punjab Games this time.”

Rai Taimoor Khan, although dismayed due to the interruption in plans, preferred the safety of players and others involved in the event.

According to NCOC, Punjab has seen a surge in positivity rate, recently. The positivity rate in Lahore has jumped up to 13.

The 4-day-games include 24 categories for men and eight categories for women. It is likely that the games will be held after an improved coronavirus situation in the provincial capital.

Rai Taimoor Khan had previously announced that the Punjab Games 2022 would be held from 24 to 27 January 2022. The minister had informed that more than 4,000 male and female athletes would feature in the province’s mega event. It was also announced that for the first time ever, special children and para-athletes would also feature in Punjab Games.

