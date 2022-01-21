PM Imran Khan Wants Lahore Qalandars to Win PSL 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his desire for the Lahore Qalandars to win the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), according to a statement issued by the PM Office on Thursday.

The prime minister’s comments came during a meeting with Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana, where he said the franchise’s decision to appoint a young captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, would prove to be fruitful.

During the meeting, the newly-appointed skipper and Director Operations, Aqib Javed, and Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs were also present.

“Youngsters have always changed the course of matches,” the prime minister noted.

He added that the Qalandars have made a “unique” position for themselves among the PSL franchises. “Talent hunt at the grass-root level is one the specialties of the Qalandars.”

The prime minister also lauded the young pacer’s performance during the T20 World Cup, which was one of the main reasons behind Pakistan’s historic win against India, and asked him to continue making his mark in cricket.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the franchise apprised the prime minister of the Qalandars’ future plans for cricket and also acknowledged the progress that the franchise made in the Kamyab Jawan Sports Programme.

The prime minister appreciated the Lahore Qalandars and the achievements made through the Kamyab Jawan Programme.