Redmi K50 Series to Come With At Least 4 Different Processors

Similar to the Redmi K40 lineup, the Redmi K50 series is expected to feature multiple devices: the Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+, and the K50 Gaming edition. A recent leak by popular tipster Digital Chat Station revealed the different processors that will soon be a part of the K50 series.

Redmi K50 E-Sports Version

In a Weibo post, Digital Chat Station states that the Redmi K50 e-sports version, model number 21121210C is also suspected to be the Redmi K50 Gaming. The gaming handset will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon series 8 SoC. Earlier, the tipster claimed that the handset would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform.

Previously, Digital Chat Station revealed that the smartphone will come equipped with JBL dual speakers and an AAC 1016 ultra-wideband X-axis motor, the most powerful motor for Android currently available.

A previous leak revealed that the Redmi K50 Gaming would measure 162 x 76.8 x 8.45 mm and will weigh 210 grams.

Equipped with 6.67-inch OLED 2K curved edge panel, supporting a high refresh rate, the handset will support Full HD+ resolutions. The smartphone will feature Gorilla Glass Victus and dual VC liquid cooling for premium heat-dissipation during periods of intensive gaming.

Packed with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, the smartphone will allow charging from 0% to 100% within 17 minutes.

The handset is expected to feature 48MP/64MP main camera sensors packed with 13MP and 2MP sensors in the triple camera unit. The selfie camera will get a 16MP sensor. Additionally, the smartphone will also include gaming shoulder trigger keys with a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

Redmi K50 Models

Digital Chat Station states that the other three models of the K50 series will come equipped with the Snapdragon 870, Dimensity 8000, and Dimensity 9000 SoCs.

The variants will feature the Redmi K50 with model number 22021211RC, the Redmi K50 Pro with model number 220411211AC, and Redmi K50 Pro+ with model number 22011211C. However, it is unclear whether Redmi plans on officially releasing all three models. The Redmi K50 is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 8000, the K50 Pro by the Snapdragon 870, and the K50 Pro+ by the Dimensity 9000.

A previous leak indicated that the K50 Pro model powered by the Snapdragon 870, similar to the K40 series, will support 67W fast charging. Moreover, the handsets are expected to feature the Sony IMX766 imaging sensors.

Previous leaks suspect that the models will sport an OLED display and will likely boot Android 12-based MIUI 13.

The Dimensity 8000 powered K50 model, starting variant is likely to retail for Yuan 1,999 or $316. The K50 series is expected to be revealed at the official Redmi launch event, to be held in February.