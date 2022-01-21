Opera Launches Web3 Supported Crypto Browser for Windows, Mac and Android

Opera recently introduced its latest Web3 initiative, the Crypto Browser Project in beta for Windows, Mac, and Android. The Browser features a built-in crypto wallet, easy access to cryptocurrency NFT exchanges, support for decentralized applications (dApps), and much more.

Opera EVP, Jorgen Arnesen stated that the aim is to “simplify the Web3 user experience that is often bewildering for mainstream users.”

In 2018, Opera launched its first web browser with an integrated cryptocurrency wallet and basic Web3 support. The beta release of the Crypto Browser Project marks the beginning of a new journey for Opera. The project is backed by a strong product team.

Opera aims to accelerate “the evolution of the next generation of the Web.”

Another important feature of the browser is its built-in non-custodial wallet with support for blockchains including Ethereum, Bitcoin, Celo, and Nervos. Opera also announced its partnership with Polygon.

The main aim of the Crypto Browser Project is to allow users to access cryptocurrencies without the need for any extensions. The Project allows the use of third-party wallets.

In an official blog post, Opera stated, “As interest for a more decentralized Web keeps growing, we have chosen to take an active role in shaping what the next generation of the Web looks like and how it will be accessed. Browsers will continue to play a crucial role in the decentralized internet and today’s beta release reflects that. Too few of the web browsing experiences offered today have been built to put Web3 center stage and make blockchain technologies understandable and easy to use. With the Crypto Browser Project, we have set out to change this, and starting today, we are inviting the blockchain community to join this mission”.

Through the web browser, users can purchase cryptocurrencies via a fiat to crypto on-ramp, swap cryptocurrencies directly in wallets, send and receive crypto, and check the balance in the wallet.

A secure clipboard feature ensures other apps cannot access any data when it is copied or pasted.

Another primary function of the Crypto Browser Project is its added support for Web3 or simply the blockchain-based decentralized internet. Web3 not only provides additional security and privacy via blockchain encryption but also allows users access to GameFi, where Opera claims users “can earn as you play your way through all sorts of metaverses.”

The browser also features a “Crypto Corner” with the latest insights that “lets you grow your Web3 skills.” The Crypto Corner provides easy access to the “latest blockchain news, upcoming airdrops, an industry events calendar, NFTs, crypto communities, educational content, podcasts and videos as well as crypto prices, gas fees, and market sentiment,” all in a single window.

The Crypto Browser Project can be easily downloaded from the official Opera website. Once installed and started for the first time, the Crypto Browser is already equipped with the latest Web3 and Crypto websites. The sidebar also features Twitter, Telegram, and WhatsApp integrations, as well as Opera’s native Crypto Wallet.

A Crypto Pinboard icon is also present that directs the user to a tutorial explaining the individual parts of the browser and how to use the different features.