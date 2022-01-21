Zong to Power DHA Multan With 4G Connectivity

Zong 4G has partnered with DHA Multan to provide it with best-in-class 4G connectivity.

Through its well-equipped and bespoke solutions, Zong 4G is aiming to deliver the greatest communication services for the development of present and future residential developments.

Zong 4G will be providing total network coverage throughout the DHA Multan premises as part of the collaboration. Moreover, the company will also play a significant part in DHA Multan’s future digital initiatives and ESS solutions for Smart Homes.

DHA Multan is one of the leading housing projects in Pakistan. Spanning over an area of 10,000 acres, DHA Multan is a future hub of educational, cultural, sports, and recreational modernization that would stand out to serve the people of Southern Punjab, especially the people of Multan.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with DHA Multan to address the project’s connectivity demands,” said Rizwan Ahmed Siddiqui, General Manager Commercial at Zong.

“The DHA brand is a guarantee of high-quality living, with amenities that provide a safe and enjoyable existence for its dwellers. Residents will have a holistic living experience with all of their needs covered flawlessly thanks to our best-in-class 4G services.”

“Joining forces with the country’s premier cellular and digital services provider is a significant step forward in the construction of this massive project,” said Brig Muhammad Shoeb Anwar Kayani, Project Director DHA Multan.

He pointed out, “Through this relationship, we are certain that we are providing our residents with the finest possible connectivity within and around the premises.”

Zong is directly collaborating with corporate clients around the country to create a digital environment for them, delivering tailored solutions to disrupt daily procedures and innovative approaches to handling both simple and complex challenges.

Zong wants to change how businesses function with a large Business Solutions portfolio, with a broader impact on Pakistan’s corporate ecosystem.

Its technology advancement and telecommunications expertise have served as a forerunner in the development of these diverse commercial solutions.