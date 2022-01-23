Pakistanis Going Abroad Can Now Get Booster Dose for Free

The federal government has decided to abolish the fee for booster doses of coronavirus vaccines for outbound travelers.

The Federal Ministry of Health has declared in an official notification that the required payment for the booster doses by outbound passengers has been scrapped. They can now get COVID-19 vaccination booster doses free of cost from their nearest mass vaccination centers.

Prior to this, passengers traveling abroad were required to pay Rs. 1,270 for the booster shots.

Here are the cities where outbound travelers can receive COVID-19 vaccination booster doses.

Province City No. of Vaccination Centers Punjab Lahore 2 Faisalabad 1 Multan 1 Sialkot 1 Rawalpindi 1 Sindh Karachi 3 Hyderabad 1 Sukkur 1 KPK Peshawar 1 Mingora 1 DI Khan 1 Abbottabad 1 Balochistan Quetta 1 AJK Mirpur 1 Muzaffarabad 1 GB Gilgit 1 Skardu 1

Travelers can get booster shots at the vaccination center in Islamabad as well. Meanwhile, other citizens will continue to receive booster doses free of cost.

The ministry had allowed international Pakistani travelers aged 12 years and above to receive an additional dose of a specific vaccine in August last year as a mandatory requirement to leave the country.

Outbound overseas Pakistani workers, students, and residents, and those traveling abroad for business, tourism, Hajj/Umrah, and other purposes were allowed to get booster doses after presenting their original valid travel documents and evidence of the intended travel.