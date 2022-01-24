Apple iPad Pro With MiniLED Display and M2 Chip is Coming Later This Year

The next-generation iPad Pro is expected to be released in the fall of this year. The latest leaks have indicated that the premium tablet will be powered by the upcoming Apple M2 chipset.

Tipster Dylandkt revealed that the iPad Pro, with display screen variations of 11-inch and 12.9-inch, will be among the many devices Apple plans on launching later this year.

The M2 iPad Pro is coming in the Fall. I have heard nothing but concerns from multiple sources with regards to its Wireless Charging/MagSafe capabilities. All iPad Pro models will have a MiniLED display. AirPods Pro 2 are also on track for a Fall release. — Dylan (@dylandkt) January 23, 2022

Both versions of the iPad Pro are suspected to feature a Mini-LED backlit display and are expected to not include the MagSafe Charging feature as rumored earlier.

Since the current-generation iPad models are powered by the Apple M1 chipset, it is likely that the upcoming iPad Pro models will come equipped with the M2 chipsets. Although details regarding the SoC have not yet been unveiled, the chip is said to be manufactured using a 3nm process by TSMC.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s “Power On” newsletter claims that Apple has a range of different products that will be revealed later in the year and that the company is reportedly saving most of its launches for fall.

Other reports claim that Apple will be upgrading the upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air with the M2 chipset. It also plans on revealing the Apple AirPods Pro 2 true wireless earphones in the fall.