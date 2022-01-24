Here’s PSL 2022 Official Anthem ‘Agay Dekh’ [Video]

PCB has finally unveiled the most-awaited PSL 7 anthem after numerous delays. Aima Baig and Atif Aslam have lent their vocals for this year’s PSL anthem, marking the first time that superstar Atif Aslam has featured in the theme song of the cricket league.

However, the female vocalist Aima Baig previously participated in PSL 6 anthem.

The super-hyped anthem of PSL 7 is titled ‘Agay Dekh’, produced and composed by Abdullah Siddique. The song immediately sets the tone for the cricketing competition with uplifting music and dynamic visuals.

The music video presents the flags of all six PSL franchises, along with the scenes of cricket season across the country. Lead singers, Atif Aslam and Aima Baig can also be seen performing for the anthem in the stadium with the crowd cheering.

The main concept of the PSL 7 anthem differs from last year’s ‘Groove Mera’ as the latter focused on organizing the Pakistan Super League under the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atif Aslam and Aima Baig starrer, ‘Agay Dekh’ faced multiple hurdles before finally getting released on 24 January. It was first delayed because of sponsorship issues and later it got leaked online, which dented PCB’s efforts of creating more hype around the league.