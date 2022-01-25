ANF Arrests Drug Dealer Near Quaid e Azam University’s Girls Hostel

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested a man accused of supplying drugs at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad this morning.

It revealed that 3.780 kg of hashish, 506 g of ice, and packing material were recovered from a man named Jehangir. The hashish was in three packets of 1,260 grams and the ice was hidden in a lunch box.

The suspect was taken into custody near the girls hostel. He has been shifted to the police station and a case has been registered against him.

The suspect is a resident of Kohat, and a spokesperson for the ANF said that he smuggled drugs from Peshawar to Islamabad and sold them to students.