PCB Responds to Rumors of Saqlain Mushtaq’s Resignation

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Tuesday, rejected the reports of Saqlain Mushtaq’s resignation as the Head of International Players Development at the National High-Performance Center (NHPC).

The rumor was rife that the former Pakistan interim head coach is unhappy with the cricket board and has submitted his resignation to the PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja.

Responding to these reports, a PCB source told ProPakistani that Saqlain is still working in his position.

“No such development has taken place,” the source said, adding that news of this significance is always announced through official channels.

Saqlain was roped in as the head of NHPC in May 2020 as part of the High-Performance Centre’s restructuring. Besides, he also served as the interim head coach of Pakistan from September to December 2021.

He led the national cricket team’s coaching staff in the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh, and West Indies’ T20I tour of Pakistan.