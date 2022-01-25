Here’s Karachi Kings Training Kit for PSL 2022

Karachi Kings squad resumed their training activities after completing their mandatory quarantine period ahead of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Karachi Kings squad members were seen donning a new training kit in their latest training session as the official account of Karachi Kings uploaded images on various social media platforms.

Advertisement

The colors of the training kit are similar to the official playing kit but there is a stark difference in the design of the two kits. The training kit incorporates traditional Sindhi design ‘Ajrak’ running across the top half of the jersey. The training kit pays homage to Sindhi culture with a unique pattern.

The training kit design was appreciated by the fans on social media with some fans labeling it better than the playing kit.

Have a look at the training kit:

With a new captain and head coach in charge, Karachi will be looking to put in a much-improved display this time around after their disappointing exit in the eliminator in the previous edition. Babar Azam will be determined to lead Karachi to their second-ever PSL title in his debut season as captain of the side.

Karachi will face defending champions Multan Sultans in the opening match of the tournament. The two teams will face-off on 27 January at National Stadium Karachi.

You can also check out the complete PSL Schedule here!