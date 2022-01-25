Javed Afridi to Honor Fatima Sana for Winning Prestigious ICC Award

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi and CEO Haier Pakistan, Javed Afridi has announced to grant a special award to Pakistan’s women’s team pacer, Fatima Sana, for making the entire nation proud.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Javed Afridi congratulated Fatima Sana for winning the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Emerging Women’s Cricketer of the Year award for 2021.

ALSO READ Here’s Karachi Kings Training Kit for PSL 2022

She is a role model for Pakistani women. The 20-year-old has done the nation proud by becoming the first Pakistani woman to win an ICC award, added Afridi.

Fatima Sana had an impressive 2021. She became an integral part of Pakistan’s ODI and T20I side owing to her all-round performances. In 2021, she took 24 wickets at an average of 23.95 and scored 165 runs at an average of 16.50 in 15 international matches.

آئی سی سی ایوارڈز میں ایمرجنگ ویمنز کرکٹر آف دی ایئر ایوارڈ جیتنے پر فاطمہ ثنا @imfatimasana کو خصوصی مبارکباد

ہائیر پاکستان کی جانب سے جلد فاطمہ ثنا کو حوصلہ افزائی کے لیے خصوصی انعام بھی پیش کریں گے — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) January 24, 2022

ALSO READ Haris Rauf Reveals How Indian Superstars Supported Him Before His Debut

Pakistan won big this time on the global stage as Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi all won ICC awards for their outstanding performances in 2021.

Babar Azam won the ODI Cricketer of the Year award for scoring 405 runs at an average of 67.50. Mohammad Rizwan won the T20I Cricketer of the Year award for scoring 1,326 runs at an average of just over 73. Shaheen Afridi won cricket’s most prestigious award, becoming the first Pakistani to win Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for his 78 wickets in 36 matches across formats.