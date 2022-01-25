PCB to Raise Awareness on Childhood and Breast Cancer During PSL 2022

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will use the popularity and reach of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to create awareness about breast and childhood cancer as part of its corporate social responsibility in the seventh edition of the tournament that starts from 27 January.

The two initiatives have turned into a PSL tradition since the PCB first marked the Pink Ribbon Day during the 2018 edition, while the Golden Ribbon Day was organized in the 2019 edition.

On 4 February, the day when Karachi Kings play Peshawar Zalmi, PCB will mark Pink Ribbon Day and the National Stadium in Karachi will turn pink to create awareness about breast cancer. The contesting teams will don pink caps and ribbons and awareness messages will be displayed inside the stadium.

The Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators players will wear golden caps and ribbons on 15 February to mark Golden Ribbon Day to create awareness about childhood cancer. The Gaddafi Stadium, the home of Pakistan cricket, will turn golden and the teams will present signed shirts to two cancer patients from a safe distance. Awareness messages about childhood cancer will be displayed inside the stadium.

PCB Chief Operating Office and PSL Tournament Director, Salman Naseer said, “The PSL has emerged as the biggest Pakistani brand and we have decided to use its reach once again to create awareness about the breast and childhood cancer.

“Cricket is the most followed sport in the country and it unites and binds our people together. As in the past, the PCB will continue to make its efforts to create awareness about the challenges our society face.”

