Afghanistan Superstar Congratulates Babar, Shaheen and Rizwan on Winning ICC Awards

Afghan cricketer, Rashid Khan congratulated Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Muhammad Rizwan, after the trio bagged ICC awards. Taking to Twitter, the Afghan leg-spinner appreciated the Pakistani cricketers and wished them the best for the future.

Many many congratulations on winning the awards and wish you all the very best rest of the career @iShaheenAfridi @babarazam258 @iMRizwanPak 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) January 24, 2022

International Cricket Council declared Mohammad Rizwan as the T20I Cricketer of the Year after his phenomenal run in 2021. Pakistani opener smashed 1,326 runs at an incredible average of over 73. On the other hand, captain Babar Azam won the ODI Cricketer of the Year award. The stylish batter was outstanding in his 6 ODIs, scoring at an average of 67.50.

Moreover, Shaheen Shah Afridi has won cricket’s most prestigious award, becoming the first Pakistani to win Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for his 78 wickets in 36 matches across formats.

Rashid Khan will be featuring in PSL 7 starting on 27 January. Rashid will play under Shaheen Afridi’s captaincy as both cricketers are set to play for Lahore Qalandars.