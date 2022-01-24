Kamran Akmal & Arshad Iqbal’s Replacements for PSL 2022 Announced

Pakistan Super League 2022 Technical Committee met on Monday to discuss matters relating to the PCB’s marquee event. With PSL 7 a few days away, all the activities and arrangements are at their peak.

Since the preparations for the country’s biggest cricket tournament are in the final stage, the Technical Committee made a few amendments regarding PSL 7, as listed below:

Imam-ul-Haq and Omair Bin Yousuf have been added to the reserve pool of players in place of Salman Ali Agha and Musadiq Ahmed, who are unavailable.

Imam-ul-Haq and Amad Butt from the reserve pool of players were allowed to join Peshawar Zalmi as a partial replacement for Arshad Iqbal and Kamran Akmal, who had tested positive on 21 and 22 January, respectively.

Each side will be allowed a maximum of 20 players at any given time. The player replaced will be allowed to rejoin the side but will require the Technical Committee’s approval.

The Technical Committee of the Pakistan Super League 2022 is chaired by Zakir Khan while Nadeem Khan and Sameer Khosa are also a part of it.

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League is scheduled to commence on 27 January at Karachi’s National Stadium, with a face-off between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans.