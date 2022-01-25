PTV Sports to Broadcast PSL 2022 in HD

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry has revealed that the cricket fans in the country will be able to watch the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) in High-Definition (HD) on PTV Sports as the digitization project has entered its final stages.

Fawad Chaudhry took to Twitter to reveal the news.

He tweeted, “Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God) Digitization of PTV Sports has entered its final phase and InshaAllah (God Willing) the fans will be able to enjoy all the PSL matches in HD on PTV Sports. Previously, we digitized PTV News and now the process of digitizing PTV Sports is almost complete as well. InshaAllah PTV’s profits will also be record-breaking this year.”

الحمدللّٰہ #PTVSports کی HD ٹرانسمیشن کا پرجیکٹ تکمیل کے آخری مراحل میں ہے اور انشاللہ آپ PSL کے میچز HD پر دیکھ سکیں گے ایک سال میں پہلے #PTVNews کو Digital کیا اور اب #PTVSports بھی ڈیجیٹل HD کر دیا ہے، اس سال PTV کا منافع بھی ریکارڈ ہو گا انشاللہ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 25, 2022

All the PSL matches will be telecasted live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan while PCB has signed deals with various broadcasters including Sky Sports, Fox Sports, and SuperSport to telecast Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament all across the world.

The seventh edition of the tournament will commence from 27 January at National Stadium Karachi while the final of the tournament will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on 27 February. Karachi Kings will face-off against Multan Sultans in the opening match of the competition.

