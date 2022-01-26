BAIC X25 Vs. DFSK Glory 500 — Which Car Promises Better Value?

While 2020 was the year of compact crossover SUVs, 2022 is shaping up to be the year of subcompact crossover SUVs with several launches expected this year. With their growing popularity, people have shown interest in their future launches. Two such prospects are BAIC X25 and DFSK Glory 500.

Both are sub-compact SUVs that have been spotted in Pakistan several times as test mules or display units. X25 has already entered production, while Glory 500 is also set to launch soon, according to market reports.

Here is a thorough comparison of both subcompact SUVs to see which one promises better value:

Exterior

BAIC X25

Although the SUV is based on a subcompact sedan platform, it has quite a large body. The exterior design features a blend of smooth lines and a round silhouette, which clashes with some styling details of the SUV.

On the front, the SUV features a sleek slotted grill and a chrome strip with the BAIC emblem in the middle, a pair of fog lights, sharp-looking headlights with DRLs, and a skid plate at the bottom front for a tough look.

The side profile looks traditional and clean. The SUV has side mirror-mounted turn signals, roof rails, and matte-black trim that continues around the entire bottom, adding to its rugged look. It also features 16″ alloy wheels with a fairly unique and attractive design.

The hind-end of the SUV features a pair of distinctive taillights, rear fog lights, a brake light on top, and a trim piece that resembles a skid plate but is actually a cosmetic element.

Overall, the X25 — while not a beautiful-looking SUV — is certainly unique in its design.

DFSK Glory 500

DFSK Glory 500 has a radical and aggressive design. On the front, there are an angry-looking pair of headlights, a couple of DRL’s at the bottom, and a huge gaping grille in the middle. In the international market, the pillars, side mirrors, and the roof of the SUV are blacked out to give it a sporty, two-tone look.

The side features two pronounced character lines; one stretches from the front fender to the taillight, while the other starts from the front wheel arch, swoops up around the rear wheel arch, and ends at the taillight, giving it a sporty style. In China, Glory 500 is offered with a 17″ alloy wheel option but is likely to get 16″ or 15″ ones here.

The rear seems to be influenced by European compact crossovers. The pronounced and sharp taillights, a forward-raked tailgate, and a simple bumper design with sleek foglights allow for a sporty look.

The Glory 500 is certain to catch the fancy of young and enthusiastic car buyers with sufficient means.

Interior

BAIC X25

Although seemingly made mostly out of hard plastic, X25’s interior has a modern design. The center trim has a carbon fiber texture for a premium look, whereas the circular air vents resemble the company’s emblem, which is a nice touch.

Other than that, all the controls seem to be quite simple and easy to work with, while the red accents liven up the interior.

Being a subcompact crossover, X25 isn’t tremendously roomy. However, it is still big enough to seat a family of five comfortably. The X25 has 500 liters of luggage capacity, but with rear seats folded down, the capacity can be enhanced significantly.

DFSK Glory 500

Once again, the Glory 500 has a slightly edgier and better-looking interior. Unlike X25, the Glory 500 also uses leatherette in certain portions to give the interior a posher look and feel.

The circular, chrome-trimmed air vents, modern gauge cluster, premium-looking center control stack, larger infotainment unit, and a sportier steering wheel, all come together to make a sharp-looking cockpit.

Cabin-space wise, Glory 500 is almost the same as X25 due to its small size, with a capacity for four adults or one adult and three children. Since it is a newly launched vehicle, its exact luggage capacity is unknown.

Dimensions

Although both SUVs are from the same category, X25 is slightly small and considerably lighter than Glory 500, which is an interesting detail. The following are the weights and dimensions of BAIC X25 and DFSK Glory 500:

Measurements DFSK Glory 500 BAIC X25 Wheelbase 2,655 mm 2,519 mm Length 4,385 mm 4,110 mm Width 1,935 mm 1,750 mm Height 1,765 mm 1,545 mm Weight 1,410 KG 1,153 KG

Performance

BAIC X25

The SUV features a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine, mated to either a 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission, capable of putting out 116 horsepower (hp) and 148 newton-meters (Nm) of torque. Reports suggest that Pakistan will get both, a manual and an automatic variant of the X25.

The SUV has McPherson struts up front and a torsion bar coil-spring suspension at the back. It has disc brakes on all four wheels with Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Brake Assist (BA) technology to allow for good stopping power.

According to various road tests done in China, the manual variant of the X25 has a fuel economy of around 14 kilometers per liter, while the automatic managed around 16 kilometers per liter.

DFSK Glory 500

Glory 500 also has a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission, capable of putting out 116 hp and 147 nm of torque.

It has McPherson struts up front and a torsion bar coil-spring suspension at the back along with disc brakes on all four wheels, ABS, EBD, and BA technology.

As reported by various Chinese motoring journals, the Glory 500’s fuel economy is around 14 kilometers per liter as well.

Features

This comparison is between the top variants only, to find out the complete range of features that these vehicles offer. The following are the specs and features of both SUVs:

Specs and Features BAIC X25 DFSK Glory 500 Safety

Central Power Door Locks Yes Yes Immobilizer System and Burglar Alarm Yes Yes Parking Sensors Yes Yes Rearview Camera Yes Yes Daytime Running Lights Yes Yes ABS Brakes Yes Yes Hill-start Assist No Yes Cruise Control Yes Yes Traction Control No Yes Stability Control No Yes Automatic Headlights Yes Yes Airbags 6 2 Convenience

Smart Infotainment System Yes Yes Voice Command No Yes 12 Volt Socket Yes Yes USB Connectivity Yes Yes Auto Climate Control No No Keyless Entry No Yes Push Start Button No Yes Electronic Parking Brake No Yes Sunroof Conventional Panoramic Steering Wheel Multimedia-Control Switches Yes Yes Adjustable Steering Wheel Yes Yes ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors Yes Yes

Expected Price and Verdict

Sazgar Engineering Works is reportedly looking to offer the BAIC X25 as a locally assembled product, which means that it could be among the emerging class of budget SUVs with a starting price of around Rs. 3.3 million.

Whereas, given that the Glory 500 is a slightly fancier product, it is likely to be priced around Rs. 3.8 million to compete with the likes of Stonic and MG ZS, and the ‘yet to be released’ Proton X50 and Peugeot 2008.

Both vehicles seem to offer just about the same value in terms of utility and practicality. However, for those looking to add a bit more luxury to their commute, DFSK Glory 500 will likely be the one to buy.