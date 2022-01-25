Fog Disrupts Traffic on Motorway

A blanket of fog has engulfed several parts of Punjab, including Lahore and the National Highway, and the resultant low visibility affected the flow of traffic on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

According to details, the weather conditions prompted the closure of various motorways for all types of traffic, including the Lahore Motorway (M2) from Thokar Niaz Baig to Kot Momin, the Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Samundari, the M5 Motorway from Sher Shah Interchange to Jalalpur, and the M11 Motorway from Lahore to Sialkot.

The Motorway Police have recommended that motorists use the Grand Trunk (GT) Road and urged slow driving and the use of fog lights.

They also told people to stay home and to avoid needless traveling because of the suspended traffic and poor visibility at various other locations on the National Highway in Punjab.