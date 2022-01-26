Implementation Committee Reviews Progress on Mohmand and Diamer Basha Dams

The Implementation Committee on Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams (ICDBMD) met today at ICDBMD Secretariat to review progress on mega multi-purpose projects of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams, chaired by Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and ICDBMD Chairman, Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd).

The ICDBMD was constituted by the honorable Supreme Court of Pakistan way back in July 2018 for early commencement and timely completion of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams. Since its inception, the committee holds its meetings after regular intervals.

Welcoming the participants, Chairman WAPDA, who is also Chairman ICDBMD, said that the committee had been tremendously contributing towards the implementation of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams. Reiterating his commitment to completion of both projects as early as possible, he apprised the meeting that WAPDA is working hard on the construction activities of both projects to match the timelines despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, construction work is under progress on 13 sites of Mohmand Dam and ten sites of Diamer Basha Dam, he added.

The Chairman also updated the participants on the problems disrupting a smooth execution of Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams, including COVID-19, financial flows, emerging security scenario, land acquisition, and completion of a critical stretch of relocated Karakoram Highway in case of Diamer Basha Dam. Though the recovery plans are in place, the impediments, if not addressed by the quarters concerned, may adversely affect the timelines set for completion of the projects, the Chairman concluded.

Later, WAPDA Member (Finance) briefed the meeting of the matters regarding the financial close of the two projects vis-à-vis the foreign exchange component, as well as financial needs and financial flows. General Manager (Land Acquisition & Resettlement), General Manager (Diamer Basha Dam), and General Manager (Mohmand Dam) also made presentations to the participants about the progress and the issues regarding Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dams.

WAPDA started construction work on Mohmand Dam in May 2019 and Diamer Basha Dam in July 2020, which are scheduled to be completed in 2025 and 2029, respectively. The gross water storage capacity of Mohmand Dam is 1.29 million Acre Feet (MAF), and the installed generation capacity is 800 Megawatts (MW). Likewise, the gross water generation capacity of Diamer Basha Dam stands at 8.1 MAF, while the installed generation capacity of the projects is 4500 MW.

The meeting was attended by Water Resources Joint Secretary and ICDBMD Secretary, Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, Joint Secretary (Budget) Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Secretary Board of Revenue, National Highway Authority (NHA) Member North Zone, Deputy Secretary Prime Minister’s Office, Diamer Astore Commissioner, and Planning Commission Deputy Chief, WAPDA Members, Secretary and senior officers.