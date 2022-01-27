Atlas Honda’s First Price Hike of 2022 On the Cards

Atlas Honda is gearing up for the first price hike of 2022, taking the lead in the series of quarterly hikes from all manufacturers.
According to a recent update, the prices have been increased by up to Rs. 8,000, making this price hike the largest one in the past few quarters.
The new prices of all Honda bikes will be:
|Motorbike
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Price Increase (Rs.)
|CD 70
|94,900
|97,900
|3,000
|CD 70 Dream
|101,500
|104,500
|3,000
|Honda Pridor
|130,500
|133,500
|3,000
|CG 125
|152,500
|156,900
|4,400
|CG 125 SE
|182,000
|188,000
|6,000
|CB 125 F
|218,500
|223,500
|5,000
|CB 150 F (Red, Black)
|273,500
|281,500
|8,000
|CB 150 F (Silver)
|277,500
|285,500
|8,000
After the recent hike, the price of the Honda CD-70 — which is the most basic transportation machine — has gotten dangerously close to Rs. 100,000 mark, which serves as an eye-opening realization.
Unfortunately, even with another price hike and no improvements to the product quality or lineup, Atlas Honda will continue to reign supreme in the motorcycle market of Pakistan.
Despite the technically sound and enthusiastic buyers resorting to other products, the number of such buyers in Pakistan is insignificant, compared to those who want basic A-to-B transportation.
To such buyers, Atlas Honda will remain the prime candidate, meaning that the company will continue to cash in on its successful formula of making and selling barebones motorcycles.
