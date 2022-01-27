New Suzuki Swift Spotted on Car Carrier [Images]

The internet has been buzzing with news about Suzuki Swift’s upcoming launch in February and images of a new Swift being transported to an unknown location on a car carrier have added to the speculations.

Photo Courtesy: Profit by Pakistan Today

The news has sparked debates about whether the vehicle in the image is an imported unit or a local one. Keen-eyed observers were quick to note that the truck is only laden with unregistered Suzuki cars, which implies that the Swift in the photograph is a local market vehicle.

Although details about the vehicle’s launch are scant, market reports suggest that it will be at the end of February.

About the Swift

The Swift is a B-Segment subcompact hatchback that will compete with Proton Saga, Changan Alsvin, and other vehicles in the same price category.

It is likely that Pakistan will get the car with Suzuki’s K12C Dualjet engine, which is a 1.2 liter, naturally aspirated, 4-cylinder, a petrol-powered unit that makes 90 hp, 120 Nm of torque, and is mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox.

The new Swift is expected to be priced between Rs. 2.5 million and Rs. 2.8 million, which is steep for a super-mini hatchback and could sway the decision of several imported hatchback buyers.