Peugeot 2008 is Launching in Pakistan Tomorrow

One of the most anticipated new arrivals in the SUV market — Peugeot 2008 — will finally officially debut in Pakistan tomorrow.

ProPakistani received the news from a reliable source, and according to the report, Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL), which also launched Kia in Pakistan, will reveal its official price and features besides opening bookings for the SUV on 28 January 2022.

A few weeks ago, a viral video on social media showed the 2008 SUV rolling off the local assembly line, which indicates that it will be offered as a locally assembled vehicle.

About The SUV

Peugeot 2008 is a subcompact crossover SUV that will rival Kia Stonic, MG ZS, Proton X50, and DFSK Glory 500. Details on the official website specify that it will have a 1.2-liter, turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 131 hp and 220 Nm of torque which goes to the front wheels via a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

2008 comprises several high-tech features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind-spot detection, hill-start assist, lane-keeping assist, electronic stability programming (ESP), drowsiness detection, road sign, speed limit recognition and recommendation, a 180° camera, overhead vehicle view, etc.

It is believed that LMC will position the Peugeot brand as a high-end alternative to Kia. This implies that the 2008 SUV may be priced between Rs. 4.3 million and Rs. 4.8 million. Regardless, 2008 is likely to draw a lot of interest with its unique design and advanced features.