Renowned Commentator All Praise for Mohammad Rizwan’s Captaincy

Renowned commentator, Mike Haysman was all praise for Muhammad Rizwan’s captaincy in the opening match of PSL 7 against Karachi Kings.

The wicket-keeper batsman is known for his agility behind the stumps. However, it was Muhammad Rizwan’s energetic captaincy that pleased Mike Haysman. In the commentary box, Mike Haysman could not stop appreciating Multan Sultans’ skipper for his enthusiastic attitude on the field.

Seeing him marshaling his troops as Karachi Kings batted first, Mike Haysman said, “Love how Rizwan goes on about his captaincy. He is packed with energy, like a bunny that never stops hopping. I love his style.”

Muhammad Rizwan was the winning captain last year as his side, Multan Sultans lifted their first PSL trophy. The team picked up momentum in the rescheduled leg of PSL 6 and never looked back, ending up as champions under Muhammad Rizwan’s dynamic leadership.

