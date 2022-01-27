Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Leaving Bio-Bubble

Legendary all-rounder, Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the first few games of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Afridi, who was one of Quetta’s marquee signing prior to the PSL 2022 draft, will spend the required amount of time in quarantine at home before being reintegrated into the bio-secure bubble.

Afridi will spend at least seven days in isolation and will be allowed to join his squad after he returns a negative COVID-19 test. Afridi had recently left the bio-secure bubble to get treatment for recurring back pain. He was allowed to re-enter the hotel but had to spend a mandatory three-day quarantine period before being allowed to enter the bio-secure bubble. Afridi returned a positive COVID-19 result during his mandatory isolation period.

The veteran all-rounder was initially scheduled to miss Quetta’s opening two matches in the competition but the latest incident has put his participation in doubt for the first phase of the tournament. Afridi had earlier revealed that this will be his last year in PSL before hanging up his boots from all forms of cricket.

Quetta start their campaign against Peshawar Zalmi on 28 January at National Stadium Karachi. They will play their last group game in Karachi on 7 February against Lahore Qalandars before moving to Lahore to play the second phase of the tournament.

