Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro Renders Show a Gigantic Rear Camera Unit With Notchless Display [Images]

Ever since the Xiaomi 12 lineup was launched in China, people have been waiting for the Ultra variant. However, it appears that the smartphone will be released as Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro instead.

Technizo Concept, also known as Parvez Khan, a graphic designer, recently collaborated with LetsGoDigital to create a series of product renders of the upcoming flagship model. Here’s what it will look like based on previous leaks.

Display & Design

The latest concept renders are based on previous leaks of the smartphone such as the case cover, dummy, and specification leaks. The renders reveal that the device will feature a full-screen rounded display with symmetrical edges. The handset will also feature a 48MP under-display camera and lack any cutouts on the screen.

Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro is likely to feature a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a WQHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen is suspected to feature 1500 nits peak brightness and will come equipped with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. The handset is likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Camera

Upfront, Mix 5 Pro will most likely feature an under-display selfie camera, though its exact specifications are unknown.

The rear will feature a camera module covering almost a third of the back panel. The camera unit utilizes a round-shaped module with a wide rectangular bump at the base.

The rear camera unit is said to feature a quad-camera setup with a centrally-placed main sensor. Other rumors claim that the Mix 5 Pro will feature a 50MP Samsung ISOCell GN5 wide-angle camera. However, previous leaks have suggested that the smartphone will feature an OIS-ready 50MP primary camera, with 8192 x 6144-pixels resolution, and will either be a Sony IMX766 or IMX707.

The camera unit is also expected to feature a 48MP ultra-wide camera as well as a 48MP periscopic telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom.

Details regarding the camera at the top center are currently unknown, but it is speculated to likely be a second zoom lens or a monochrome camera.

The Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro also includes a triple LED flash and a dTOF laser autofocus system, while the function of the top-right square-shaped sensor is still unconfirmed.

Previous leaks revealed the Leica branding at the top left corner, making the Xiaomi Mix 5 and Mix 5 Pro the first handsets to come equipped with a Leica branded camera.

Leica is a German brand that provided cameras for Huawei smartphones until last year when the two ended their collaboration. Leica is suspected to have now partnered with Xiaomi for upcoming flagship smartphone cameras.

Other Specifications

Xiaomi Mix 5 Pro is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to feature Surge C2 Image Signal Processor (ISP), a 5000mAh battery, and Xiaomi’s latest 200W HyperCharge fast-charging solution.

Xiaomi has not officially announced anything regarding the Mix 5 Pro. However, the company is expected to launch the Mix 5 Pro alongside the Mix 5 in March 2022.

Images courtesy LetsGoDigital