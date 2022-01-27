Official Price and Specifications for Peugeot 2008 Revealed

The official specifications and prices of the long-anticipated Peugeot 2008 SUV have finally been revealed.

Advertisement

According to an official update, the 2008 SUV will be made available in two variants — Active and Allure. As discussed before, both variants feature a turbocharged 1.2-liter, 3-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 129 horsepower and 230 Newton-meters of torque.

The official specs and features of both variants are as follows:

Both variants have an extensive array of advanced features and amenities. However, their prices are also much higher than originally anticipated. The prices of both variants are as follows:

What the Future Holds

Although 2008 is a subcompact crossover SUV that competes in the same class as the MG ZS and the Kia Stonic, it is priced almost the same as the Kia Sportage and the Hyundai Tucson, both of which are a class above it.

This places the French SUV in a tricky position that only caters to a limited niche of car buyers. Although, it does have the looks and the pedigree of a well-regarded European brand that is likely to garner a lot of attention in Pakistan

ALSO READ New Suzuki Swift Spotted on Car Carrier [Images]

With these aspects in view, it will be interesting to see how the SUV fares in the hyper-competitive SUV market of Pakistan.