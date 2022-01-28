Shaheen Afridi Names Indian Batsmen He Wants to Dismiss for a Dream Hat-trick

Shaheen Afridi shared the three wickets he aspires to bag in a row, comprising his dream hat-trick. Answering a question about the perfect hat-trick, Shaheen Afridi wished to pick up wickets of top three Indian batters, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul.
In an interview with Cricinfo, ICC Cricketer of the Year, Shaheen Afridi declared that a hat-trick against archrivals India, including the prized scalps of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul would be his biggest fantasy fulfilled. Although the left-arm pacer got the wickets of these star batsmen earlier as he destroyed the Indian top order in T20 World Cup 2021, now he has his sight set on recording a hat-trick against these superstars.
Shaheen Shah Afridi garnered tons of praise for uprooting the stumps of KL Rahul in the most-hyped match of the World Cup, as Pakistan outclassed India for the first time in the mega event. The tall fast bowler also sent back Rohit Sharma for a golden duck. However, he has declared former Indian captain Virat Kohli’s wicket as the most valuable of all.
Shaheen named Pakistan’s star-duo, Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam as the most tricky batsmen to bowl to. He also named Brian Lara as his favorite batsman while Imran Khan is his bowling inspiration.