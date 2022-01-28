Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After 2nd Match

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by 6 wickets in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. Peshawar chased down a mammoth target of 191 with 6 wickets in hand.
Quetta got off to a flying start as openers Will Smeed and Ahsan Ali smashed the Zalmi bowling line-up. Both the openers scored scintillating half-centuries with Smeed top-scoring with 97 on his debut. The wonderful batting performance helped Quetta post 190 runs on the board.
Zalmi got off to a flyer off their own as openers Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Yasir Khan pegged back the Quetta bowling unit. Experienced all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with three wickets but ultimately Zalmi chased down the target courtesy of a brilliant performance with the bat by Hussain Talat and Shoaib Malik.
Here’s the updated PSL 7 Points Table:
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|Net Run Rate
|Multan Sultans
|1
|1
|0
|–
|2
|+0.673
|Peshawar Zalmi
|1
|1
|0
|–
|2
|+0.212
|Lahore Qalandars
|0
|0
|0
|–
|0
|–
|Islamabad United
|0
|0
|0
|–
|0
|–
|Quetta Gladiators
|1
|0
|1
|–
|0
|-0.212
|Karachi Kings
|1
|0
|1
|–
|0
|-0.673
