Updated PSL 2022 Points Table After 2nd Match

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by 6 wickets in the second match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7. Peshawar chased down a mammoth target of 191 with 6 wickets in hand.

Advertisement

Quetta got off to a flying start as openers Will Smeed and Ahsan Ali smashed the Zalmi bowling line-up. Both the openers scored scintillating half-centuries with Smeed top-scoring with 97 on his debut. The wonderful batting performance helped Quetta post 190 runs on the board.

Zalmi got off to a flyer off their own as openers Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Yasir Khan pegged back the Quetta bowling unit. Experienced all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with three wickets but ultimately Zalmi chased down the target courtesy of a brilliant performance with the bat by Hussain Talat and Shoaib Malik.

Here’s the updated PSL 7 Points Table:

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points Net Run Rate Multan Sultans 1 1 0 – 2 +0.673 Peshawar Zalmi 1 1 0 – 2 +0.212 Lahore Qalandars 0 0 0 – 0 – Islamabad United 0 0 0 – 0 – Quetta Gladiators 1 0 1 – 0 -0.212 Karachi Kings 1 0 1 – 0 -0.673

Check out PSL Live Score, complete PSL 7 Schedule, and latest PSL Stats here!