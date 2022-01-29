All You Need To Know About Eco-Friendly Construction Materials

Environmental impact and sustainability have become a primary concern worldwide, and many individuals and industry sectors are paying close attention to it. While recognizing the necessity of creating a more sustainable society, the use of eco-friendly construction materials is becoming increasingly popular.

Advertisement

Many construction materials have surfaced to minimize the impact of construction on the environment while promoting sustainable practices and providing numerous benefits to the building industry and home buyers.

Graana.com brings you a list of a few eco-friendly construction materials.

Recycled Steel

Steel has a high embodied energy because it takes a lot of energy to produce it. However, when effectively and sustainably recycled, its embodied energy decreases. Recycled steel is a long-lasting material that does not require regular renewal or replacements.

It is a good choice for structures, rooftops, and external facades because it doesn’t ignite or deform and is water-resistant. Also, some of the reclaimed metals can sometimes be utilized in their original form.

Bamboo

Bamboo is an environmentally friendly construction material that can be utilized for various purposes. Bamboo provides several advantages, including a long-lasting exterior and the capacity to support multiple materials during building.

Bamboo flooring, walls, or structures have high durability and require less replacement and maintenance. It is a very sustainable alternative because it proliferates.

Advertisement

Cork

Cork is also one of the most eco-friendly materials that grow rapidly. Cork is a highly durable and resilient material that can sustain immense pressure. Its ability to sustain pressure makes it ideal for flooring, whereas its noise-absorbing properties make it suitable for insulation layers.

Cork is incredibly lightweight and requires fewer resources and energy to ship. It is a better sustainable choice as it can be extracted from a living tree growing and producing cork.

Sheep Wool

Fiberglass or polyurethane spray foam is mainly used for insulation, but sheep wool is a natural alternative. It can be used for noise as well as heat insulation. It does not degrade quickly and can regenerate rapidly.

Also, it does not cause any pain to the sheep during the entire process.

Hemp Concrete

It is a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to regular concrete as it is a biodegradable and biocomposite material. It can serve as an excellent insulator. It also can regulate moisture. It is incredibly durable and delivers the same longevity as regular steel.

Hemp concrete is an ideal sustainable material for houses since it retains cool and warm air. This eventually decreases the demand for air conditioning and heating systems, ultimately conserving energy.

Advertisement

There are many eco-friendly materials presently available that, if incorporated correctly, can make our homes and cities more eco-friendly and sustainable. Many eco-friendly materials are cheaper and as good as traditional materials.

Furthermore, it is not just the use of eco-friendly materials that is important, but also the techniques used to deploy them. Making ecologically conscious construction decisions will benefit the environment and the residents.

We must recognize the environmental consequences of our actions and take steps to protect the environment from further damage.