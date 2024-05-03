Cabinet Approves Posting of Syed Junaid Akhlaq as Chairman FBISE

The cabinet has given approval to post Syed Junaid Akhlaq as chairman Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

Qaiser Alam, Director General Protocol BS-20. Protocol Wing. Administration Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was initially appointed on deputation as Chairman, Federal Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) with the approval of the Federal Government for a period of three (03) years as per Section-11(1) of FBISE Act, 1975 (Annex-1), through competitive process with effect from 13th September, 2020.

His services on deputation were extended for a further period of three (03) years from 14th September 2023 to 13th September, 2026 (Annex-II) as per Section-11 (2) of FBISE Act, 1975.

Now, the Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has asked for repatriation of the officer concerned, which has been conveyed by Establishment Division vide Office Memorandum F.No.1/51/2020-E-6, dated 26.04.2024 (Annex-III). However, in the meantime, Qaiser Alam has resigned from the post of Chairman, FBISE.

Approval of the Federal Cabinet is solicited for termination of the deputation period of Qaiser Alam, Chairman, FBISE, and his repatriation to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

To run affairs of FBISE, Syed Junaid Akhlaq, Senior Joint Secretary (BS-21), an officer of Secretariat Group, may be allowed to work as Chairman, FBISE for a period of three (03) months or till the appointment of regular Chairman whichever is earlier in addition to his existing assignment in the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training, Islamabad.

The Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training has seen and authorized the submission of this summary to the Federal Cabinet in terms of Rule-18 (1) of the Rules of Business, 1973.

