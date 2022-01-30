Govt Takes a Big Step to End FIFA’s Ban on Pakistan

Pakistan’s government has taken initiative towards the normalization of football activities in the country. The steps are being taken to make a settlement with the Normalization Committee of FIFA for lifting the ban imposed on the Pakistan Football Federation.

FIFA had imposed a ban on PFF last year after a group of unauthorized officials attacked the Football Headquarters of Pakistan and took over the control from PFF Normalization Committee appointed by FIFA. It was stated that the suspension on PFF will not end until the control of headquarters is completely handed back to the normalization committee of FIFA.

According to sources, a meeting was held between the Normalization Committee of FIFA and the Federal Government and the matter has been resolved. Federal Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination, Fehmida Mirza has also contacted FIFA in this regard. Reportedly, a letter has been written by Federal Government to Punjab Government for the transfer of control of Lahore Headquarters to the Normalization Committee appointed by FIFA.

These developments hint at the end of a dark period of Pakistan football, as it is expected that FIFA will soon lift the ban on Pakistan, resuming football activities in the country.