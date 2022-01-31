3 Star Overseas Players Leave Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans are off to a dream start in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as they sit at the top of the points table having won both initial encounters.

Advertisement

However, the defending PSL champions have been dealt a huge blow as three of their star overseas players have been forced to leave the team due to their national duties.

ALSO READ PCB Faces the Heat for Allowing Indian Platform to Organize Betting on PSL 2022

According to details, Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, and Dominic Drakes have been called back by Cricket West Indies (CWI) for their tour of India. West Indies will visit India from 6 to 20 February to play an ODI and T20I series.

Rovman Powell’s compatriot Johnson Charles has replaced him in the Multan Sultans’ squad. Dominic Drakes was the replacement of Odean Smith but both will now leave the squad.

ALSO READ Fakhar Takes Qalandars Home Against Kings in High-Octane Clash

As a result, Multan Sultans are reportedly preparing to submit an official request to the technical committee of the PSL to arrange replacements for both Drakes and Smith.

Multan Sultans are set to take on Quetta Gladiators tonight. The former sit clear at the top by two points while the latter are third eying to secure the first place on the points table.

Advertisement

Make sure to follow our exclusive coverage of PSL 2022.