Australian Legend Declares Babar Azam’s Cover Better Than Kohli

Australia’s legendary fast bowler, Brett Lee is all praise for Pakistan captain, Babar Azam. In a video shared by former Pakistan pace star, Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee can be seen lauding Babar Azam’s batting style, as he terms his cover drive as ‘the best cover drive in the world.’

There are often comparisons between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli especially because of the elegant cover drive the two possess. Lee’s comments will further fuel the debate, however, he has had his say on the matter, declaring Babar’s cover drive as the best in cricket.

Appreciating the 27-year-old star batsman, Brett Lee said, “What a technique. What an amazing technique.” Talking to Shoaib Akhtar, Brett Lee added, “When you talk about cover drives, I think he could have the best cover drive in the world cricket.”

Stylish Pakistan batsman has earned reputation for his strokeplay with the bat, among which drive through the covers is top-class. Known for his class, Babar Azam has garnered plenty of appreciation from all around the globe but Brett Lee acknowledging him as the best player of the cover drive is surely something to make the headlines.

Star Pakistani batsman is currently the world’s top batsman in both limited-overs formats. However, in the Test cricket rankings, he is at ninth position but he continues to impress everyone with his classy playing style.