Pakistani Players Are Praying for Virat Kohli

Islamabad United’s strategy manager, Hassan Cheema revealed Pakistani cricketers’ sympathy with star Indian batsman, Virat Kohli as he is currently struggling with his game. Cheema stated that seeing such a positive connection among the players even when they represent two fierce rivals on the field has restored his faith in humanity.

He took to his Twitter account, expressing amazement and pleasant surprise at this. He wrote, “[I] Find it fascinating that everyone I talk to right now, from our guys [Islamabad United] to Pakistan team guys in other [PSL] teams, everyone is hoping and in some cases praying for Kohli to get a hundred.”

Further acknowledging the spirit of cricket among the Pakistani cricketers, Hassan Cheema stated, “Game recognizes game like no other. Sort of restores my faith in humanity.”

Sharing his views about the pressure handled by cricketers in hard times as they face criticism, Hassan Cheema claimed that it can not be understood by anyone better than another cricketer. He wrote on Twitter, “But I can also get why they would have more empathy for him than us normal people. If anyone can relate to a [cricket] board being weird and fans being demanding, it is them.”

Sorta restores my faith in humanity. But I can also get why they'd have more empathy for him than us normal ppl. If anyone can relate to a board being weird & fans being demanding, it's them guys.

Several times in the past week I've heard "laug to Kohli tak ko nahi bakhshte" — Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) January 31, 2022

He also stated the grief felt by Pakistani cricketers upon the mean comments about Virat Kohli and his inability to perform the same remarkable way, he is known for. Hassan Cheema wrote, “Several times in the past week [during PSL] I have heard [the boys say] that people do not even forgive Kohli.”

On a lighter note, Hassan Cheema claimed that there should be no surprise if Pakistani cricketers admire and support Virat Kohli since above all, they are true fans of the game. He wrote, “Although now that I think about it, why wouldn’t they love and appreciate him. They are cricket fans first and foremost after all.”

He also took a slight dig at the media of both countries for creating a division between the two cricket-loving nations. Expressing his views about the sadistic situation, Hassan Cheema wrote in a tweet, “The fact that it surprised me is a reminder of how much brain poisoning I have from Twitter and traditional media over these things [Indo-Pak relations].”

Virat Kohli has suffered a massive setback lately as the Indian team failed to perform in the T20 World Cup 2021 and then against South Africa where they lost 3-0 in the ODI series. Virat Kohli has also stepped down as captain of the Indian team in all formats after performing the duty in an exceptional manner for 7 years.

However, the revelation of Pakistani cricketers’ reaction towards Kohli’s tunability to score a century is a breath of fresh air, proving that cricket is the key that holds the power to unite the two countries as it brings people emotionally close to each other and promotes peace.