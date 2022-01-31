Exclusive Interview: Asif Ali Opens Up on Favorite Innings, Foreign Coaches & Misbah’s Role

With the PSL 7 underway, hard-hitting batsman Asif Ali has shared his goals and expectations for the season in an exclusive interview with ProPakistani. The 30-year-old batter also recalled his favorite moments while donning Pakistan’s jersey, and shared details about his career and his role as a power hitter.

Talking about Islamabad United’s preparations and potential to win PSL 7, Asif Ali told ProPakistani, “We have really good preparation and we are excited about PSL. Islamabad United has a really good team combination and we will hopefully win the tournament.”

Asif Ali also seemed happy about the new talent being discovered through PSL. Talking about the youngsters in Islamabad United, he said, “Juniors have reached Islamabad United after performing well on the domestic level.”

Expressing his views on the statistical approach of Islamabad United’s management towards selection and assigning of roles, Asif said, “Islamabad United’s managers are working brilliantly. They keenly watch players and then make decisions based on their performances. Islamabad United management works according to international standards.”

Talking about different coaches Islamabad United has experimented with in different seasons of the league, Asif Ali said, “We have ended up as champions twice and will try our best to win the final of PSL 7. Every coach has his own style and we get to learn a lot from every coach we work with. It is actually quite good that Islamabad United changes coach every year. In this way, there are more opportunities to learn. None of the players of the team object about changing the coach, instead, we feel happy about learning new things.”

Revealing his preference when it comes to choosing between foreign and local mentors, Asif Ali said,

I have played most of my cricket under foreign coaches. I cannot understand them. They used to tell me something else but I would always play my own cricket. Foreign coaches even used to get angry while mentoring us, but I never understood them.

Misbah-ul-Haq shares a strong bond with Asif Ali and Islamabad United as a former player and coach. Asif Ali also talked about Misbah’s role in his development. He said, “Entire Pakistan knows that Misbah is like a brother to me. He has always coached me as his young brother. I have learned a great deal from him about both cricket and personal life.”

Asif Ali termed teammates, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, and Shaheen Afridi as his inspiration. Talking about his T20 World Cup fireworks, Asif Ali said, “Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, and Hasan Ali gave me the confidence. Babar Azam called me and said that Pakistan needed me. Babar Azam said that we would play together.”

He also expressed joy at the ICC awards won by his teammates, wishing them many more in the future. He also said that Ramiz Raja has been performing really well in the interest of cricket and cricketers. About the spirit and attitude of team Pakistan, the attacking batsman said, “The team’s plan is to always strive for success and not even think of losing.”

As he talked about his position in the batting order and his role as a power hitter, Asif Ali said, “In domestic cricket, I have batted at third or fourth position. In Pakistan team, I do not get a chance to play at these positions, instead, I have to bat at the end. So, I asked Shadab Khan to let me bat down the order in National T20 where I play at the international level. It is hard in international cricket to start hitting as soon as you reach the crease. It is not easy to wait until the sixteenth over, all padded up, and then do aggressive batting.”

Talking about his future in Test cricket, Asif Ali told ProPakistani that his playing style is not suited to Test cricket and can not see any chances of himself being successful in the long format of cricket. Asif Ali also gave the credit to former all-rounders Abdul Razzaq and Shahid Afridi for valuable tips regarding power-hitting.

While choosing the most memorable moment of his career, Asif Ali picked his quickfire innings against New Zealand and Afghanistan in T20 World Cup 2021. He steered the game towards Pakistan’s side within a few deliveries. He also termed his match-winning three sixes in the final of Pakistan Super League 2018 against Peshawar Zalmi as ‘most memorable’.

Putting his anticipation into words regarding Australia’s historic tour of Pakistan after a gap of 24 years, Asif Ali said, “The entire team is very excited. In fact, the entire nation is excited. Cricket is the only game left in which people take interest.”

Asif Ali is positive to play his role as a hard hitter for the victory of both Islamabad United and Pakistan. He will be in action for Islamabad United in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League.

