Chinese Influencer Creates 27,000,000 mAh Power Bank

Power banks have become a necessary commodity with the rising trend of non-removable batteries for laptops and smartphones. One Chinese influencer has taken them to the next level by creating a 27 million mAh power bank from scratch.

Handy Geng, a Chinese electronics handyman influencer, recently published a video to Weibo and YouTube titled ‘I Made a 27,000,000 mAh Portable Power Bank.’

The influencer comically highlights that he was fed up with his friends having larger power banks than him and wanted to create the biggest and longest-lasting battery of them all.

To construct the power bank, Handy Geng bought a large flat battery pack, similar to those found on the bottom of an EV. The battery is then protected using a silver metallic casing to make the design similar to that of a power bank.

Next, Handy Geng set up the input and output charging ports and installed 1 input charging port with 60 output charging ports with support of up to 220V of electric voltage.

The influencer pointed out that it can charge up to 20 devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops at the same time.

Thanks to the power bank’s high 220V voltage rating, it can support charging a TV, washing machine, and an electric induction cooker pot, all at the same time without any short circuits.

Handy Geng points out that due to its large size, ironically, the power bank is not at all portable. However, if need be, the power bank can be used for multiple devices despite its obvious flaw.