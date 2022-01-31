This New Smartphone Based COVID Test is Nearly as Accurate as PCR

Ever since the Omicron variant was discovered, the United States has faced a testing shortage. Many have even given up on the idea of getting tested as a result of long lines at clinics and overly expensive at-home tests.

In a newly published research paper titled ‘Assessment of a Smartphone-Based Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification Assay for Detection of SARS-CoV-2 and Influenza Viruses,’ researchers from the University of California, Santa Barbara introduced a system that can be used for $100 if the user already has access to a smartphone. The researchers claim that the process is nearly as accurate as a PCR test.

For the current version, all a user needs to do is download the team’s Bacticount application on the smartphone, and make use of a hot plate and a cardboard box with LED light.

For testing, all a user needs to do is place a saliva sample onto a testing kit that costs only about $7. A reactive solution is then dropped that makes it easier for the smartphone’s rear camera to detect any viral RNA in the sample.

Once viral material is detected in the sample, the solution turns bright red. The Bacticount app then conducts a real-time analysis of how quickly the solution turns red.

The SmaRT-LAMP test still needs to undergo some iterations before it can be perfected and is available to the masses.

The initial study conducted by the researchers included only a small sample size of 50 symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

The current version of the application is only optimized for Samsung Galaxy S9 and the system was primarily developed for areas without access to adequate resources.

In a report to Gizmodo, the lead researcher on the project Dr. Michael Mann commented that the app can be adapted for at-home use. Moreover, the system can be modified to detect new variants of the COVID-19 virus and other pathogens including the flu.