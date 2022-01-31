TCL 305 Launched With Entry Level Specs For Over $200

Earlier this month, TCL announced its plans to launch six new tablets as well as numerous handsets including the TCL 30 V 5G, TCL 20 Pro 5G, and TCL 20B. The company has now unveiled the entry-level 305 handset in Europe at a high price. Do note that Redmi phones offer mid-range specs for this kind of pricing so TCL’s high price for this phone seems odd.

Here are all the specifications and features of the latest product:

Design & Display

TCL 305 features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 450 nits of brightness, and 269ppi pixel density.

The TV maker claims that the handset offers an 89.11% screen-to-body ratio and it is available in Space Gray and Atlantic Blue colors.

Internals & Storage

TCL 305 is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 and features 2GB of LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB internal storage. The smartphone also features a microSD card slot.

The handset comes pre-installed with Android 11 Go Edition, a low-power version of Android 11 designed for entry-level phones. The handset also supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Camera

The teardrop notch display of the TCL 305 includes a 5MP selfie camera. The rear of the device features a 13MP main camera lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and an LED flash.

The device also supports various photography modes including bokeh, panorama, HDR, and 30fps 1080p video capture.

Battery & Pricing

TCL 305 packs a 5,000mAh battery that promises 41 hours of 4G talk time and is available for $230.

