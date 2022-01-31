Pakistani Startup ‘Mode Mobility’ Geared to Launch Its First Locally Designed & Manufactured Electric Two-Wheeler Line

Pakistani startup, Mode Mobility, is gearing up to launch its first locally designed and manufactured electric two-wheeler line dubbed the “C-Series”. The company revealed its design and specs on social media today.

Sustainability and inclusivity are at the heart of Mode Mobility’s vision and strategy to become leaders in the highly competitive mobility and automotive sectors. The company’s product strategy in the near term focuses on the niche segments of the market.

Personal mobility for women is one of the most underserved segments within the Pakistani automotive sector. One glaring example of this is the absence of a driver seat height adjustment feature on most small cars, and even on some base model sedans.

Within the two-wheeler segment, there are hardly any locally produced models available with step-through or step-over designs; a feature that could significantly ease womens’ take-up of solo bike riding.

With the C-series scooters, the focus is to design a vehicle that is equally ergonomic and accessible for women and men. Moreover, Mode Mobility also wants to create a simple vehicle that is cheap to produce, easy to maintain, safe and reliable so that owners can enjoy a worry-free riding experience.

The C-Series offers a simple step-through design with a large footwell and low seat height offering comfortable seating and riding postures for people of all statures.

Riding is made simpler with both front and rear brakes on the handlebar just like a bicycle. Maintenance is also made easier by using generic tyres, wheels, and suspension parts that are commonly available in the local market.

The resulting design looks fun yet purposeful; it’s strikingly different but doesn’t look out of place on a Pakistani road. Mode Mobility is offering the C-Series with a wide range of color options as well as the choice of several graphics and liveries.

Mode Mobility is currently conducting on-road tests and customer focus groups in order to optimize the design and experience of the C-Series.

Preorders are expected to open by mid-2022 and deliveries are expected to start by the last quarter of 2022.

To register your interest in the Mode Mobility C-Series, go to https://forms.gle/2ZpWefjrYS54rFic6