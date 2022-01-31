PCB Issues Clarification on Partnership With Indian Betting Platforms

Multan Sultans, who are sponsored by Wolf777 News, and TransGroup, partners of DafaNews, have issued the following statements after the Pakistan Cricket Board approached them for clarifications following speculation that their partners were promoting betting/gambling through their respective websites:

Advertisement

Multan Sultans: “Wolf777 News is a sports website that is trying to compete on a regional level with other sports news websites. Multan Sultans categorically denies the speculation that Wolf777 News has any connection to betting/gambling nor there are links or tabs on its portal to any betting/gambling website. Our association is with Wolf777News only.”

ALSO READ PCB Faces the Heat for Allowing Indian Platform to Organize Betting on PSL 2022

“As a responsible entity, we are aware of our obligations and will neither be associated with a partner that promotes betting or gambling nor will support such venture.”

TransGroup: “DafaNews is a fast-growing online news portal, which operates through digital app only. DafaNews has successfully sponsored other cricket events in the Middle East, while strictly abiding by the law of the land as well as the terms of the agreement.

ALSO READ Fakhar Takes Qalandars Home Against Kings in High-Octane Clash

“We contacted DafaNews to clarify their position on betting and they categorically stated and provided us documents showing that DafaNews is strictly a news website and are not engaged in any betting business. However, they also admitted that inadvertently and due to a technical oversight, the link to a betting website remained enabled on the opening day of the event, which was disabled after the first match.

“On behalf of DafaNews, TransGroup also offers its regrets to the Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan cricket for any misunderstanding.”

Advertisement

Follow our PSL 2022 coverage.