UCP Lahore to Get a Center of Excellence on Blockchain Technology

The World Mobile Group, Worldcall Telecom Limited, and Akhuwat Microfinance Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Central Punjab (UCP) to set up a Center of Excellence on blockchain technology.

Advertisement

According to an international daily, through the Center of Excellence to be set up at UCP, the university will have access to certifications and accreditations in blockchain technology under the MoU, and the collaborators will help UCP promote and encourage the introduction, promotion, and adoption of blockchain technology in the region.

ALSO READ FBR Set to Introduce New Rules to Restrict Foreign Currency Outflow

Talking to media, Chief Business Officer World Mobile, Charles Barnett stated,

We are delighted to establish this project with Wordcall to deliver a Centre of Excellence for blockchain technology with UCP and AMF. Our mission is to connect the unconnected and we are utilizing blockchain technology to do this. Trust, digital ID, self-data governance are all made possible with blockchain and it should be a global interest to nurture and develop talent in this field.

Pro-Rector UCP, Nassar Ikram said the university had been working hard to incorporate modern technologies into their academic and professional education programs. He added that the partnership between World Telecom Limited and World Mobile Group would ensure that the full potential of blockchain as a technology platform was unlocked to meet the requirements in both technical and social domains.

ALSO READ Food Ministry Requests Govt to Ensure Gas Supply to FFBL in Rabi Season

In his remarks, CEO Worldcall, Babar Ali Syed expressed gratitude to UCP and Akhuwat for allowing World Mobile Group and Worldcall to build blockchain excellence centers.

Founder Akhuwat Microfinance Foundation, Amjad Saqib commended World Mobile and Worldcall for their support in the construction of a blockchain laboratory at the Akhuwat University, Kasur campus.